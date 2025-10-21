  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Naomi sends a message after Jey Uso betrays Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW 

Naomi sends a message after Jey Uso betrays Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:14 GMT
(Image credits - Jimmy Uso and WWE
(Image credits - Jimmy Uso and WWE's Instagram accounts)

In one of the wildest and most shocking moments from this week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso betrayed his brother Jimmy Uso during the show-closing Battle Royal. Now, Jimmy's wife, Naomi, has reacted to the turn of events.

Ad

Both Jey and Jimmy were participants in the Battle Royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. While Punk had earned the shot against Seth Rollins, an injury to the latter forced WWE to vacate the gold and alter the plans.

The Battle Royal saw several top acts from RAW vying for the shot to face Punk. In the end, it was Main Event Jey who emerged victorious. However, his victory wasn't without its share of controversies, as at one point in the match, he eliminated Jimmy Uso while he was fighting LA Knight at a corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This betrayal resulted in a flurry of reactions from the wrestling world, and now, Jimmy's wife, Naomi, has joined the bandwagon with her tweet.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out what she had to say below:

"Big Jim all it takes is one car one push#WWERaw" she tweeted.
Ad

Could we see a full-fledged heel turn from Jimmy Uso?

Over the last few weeks, WWE has teased Jimmy Uso turning on his brother on several occasions. The events on RAW this week have further solidified the belief that his heel turn might be just around the corner. The incensed and angry look Jimmy had on his face while Jey Uso and CM Punk had a face-off to close the show spoke volumes about where his character could be heading.

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out, though. There's a chance he could cost Jey his match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. On the other hand, WWE could also have Jimmy be the first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship in case Jey Uso defeats CM Punk to win the gold.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications