Naomi sends a message after Jey Uso betrays Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW 

In one of the wildest and most shocking moments from this week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso betrayed his brother Jimmy Uso during the show-closing Battle Royal. Now, Jimmy's wife, Naomi, has reacted to the turn of events.Both Jey and Jimmy were participants in the Battle Royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. While Punk had earned the shot against Seth Rollins, an injury to the latter forced WWE to vacate the gold and alter the plans.The Battle Royal saw several top acts from RAW vying for the shot to face Punk. In the end, it was Main Event Jey who emerged victorious. However, his victory wasn't without its share of controversies, as at one point in the match, he eliminated Jimmy Uso while he was fighting LA Knight at a corner.This betrayal resulted in a flurry of reactions from the wrestling world, and now, Jimmy's wife, Naomi, has joined the bandwagon with her tweet.Check out what she had to say below:&quot;Big Jim all it takes is one car one push#WWERaw&quot; she tweeted.Could we see a full-fledged heel turn from Jimmy Uso?Over the last few weeks, WWE has teased Jimmy Uso turning on his brother on several occasions. The events on RAW this week have further solidified the belief that his heel turn might be just around the corner. The incensed and angry look Jimmy had on his face while Jey Uso and CM Punk had a face-off to close the show spoke volumes about where his character could be heading.It'll be interesting to see how things pan out, though. There's a chance he could cost Jey his match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. On the other hand, WWE could also have Jimmy be the first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship in case Jey Uso defeats CM Punk to win the gold.