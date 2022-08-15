Naomi sends a message to Sasha Banks ahead of rumored WWE return

Naomi has sent a heartfelt message to Sasha Banks in her latest TikTok video with The Boss.

The duo walked out of RAW in May. The incident caused a massive uproar among many ardent WWE fans, with the majority supporting the pair. Rumor has it that Banks and Naomi are set to make a return to WWE very soon.

The two best friends recently appeared in a short clip Naomi shared on her official TikTok handle. In the caption of the video, The Glow tagged Banks and wrote a wholesome message. Check it out below:

"@Mercedes Varnado I got her front she got my back."

Naomi and Sasha Banks are close friends in real life

The two stars have been the talk of the wrestling world ever since their controversial decision to walk out.

Naomi and Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. The duo handed the belts to John Laurinaitis before walking out of RAW in May.

It looks like Naomi has major respect for The Boss. She spoke about teaming up with Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

"Easy, Sasha [Banks] and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special," Naomi said.

Things have taken quite a drastic turn since Naomi and Banks' walkout. Vince McMahon is no longer the top decision maker in WWE, and Triple H has become the head of creative.

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will see Banks and Naomi on their TV screens again. The two popular stars are bound to receive a strong ovation and a big pop if they show up soon.

Would you like to see the duo back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

