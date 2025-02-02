Naomi sends one-word message after Jey Uso wins Men's Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Naomi has commented on Jey Uso's big Men's Royal Rumble win tonight at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Judging by her tweet, The Glow seems beyond happy over Jey's win.

Jimmy Uso had a great showing in the match as well but failed to last till the end. In one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, Jey eliminated John Cena to win the free-for-all contest. He will now seemingly challenge for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Shortly after Jey Uso's Men's Royal Rumble win, Naomi took to X/Twitter and posted a message celebrating the accomplishment. Check out her post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

What did Jey Uso say after his Men's Royal Rumble win?

Tonight was arguably the biggest night of Jey's career. He won one of the biggest matches in all of WWE and earned a WrestleMania main event. The RAW Superstar had the following to say after his big win:

“I bet y’all ain’t see that coming, there’s another thing coming you gon’ see coming though, Uce, me main eventing WrestleMania and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion."

Now, all Jey has to do is beat the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of WrestleMania. Jey has already cemented himself as a future WWE Hall of Famer and a 'Mania win will only add to his legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback