Naomi sends two-word message to stable outside of WWE

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (real-life Trinity Fatu) recently sent a two-word message to Stardom faction Club Venus.

Naomi reportedly walked out of the company in May 2022. She seemingly left the arena alongside former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks during an episode of RAW. The two were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were unhappy with their creative direction. Sasha Banks now performs as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Fatu is yet to return to the squared circle.

She took to Twitter today to send a message to Stardom's Club Venus faction. Stardom uploaded a clip of the female group dancing in the ring, and Naomi responded with a two-word message.

"💖 let’s dance 💚," tweeted Trinity.

The group is a mainstay in Stardom and currently comprises of Mina Shirakawa, Xia Brookside, Mariah May, Xena, and Jessie. It is supposedly a sub-unit of the group Cosmic Angels.

Former WWE Superstar claims Naomi is "recovering" from shoulder surgery

Former WWE Superstar Cameron, real-life Ariane Andrew, recently stated that the former Women's Tag Team Champion is recovering from surgery.

The 35-year-old has done some modeling work but is yet to step back inside the ring. Some fans have grown concerned that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is done for good, but her former Funkadactyls partner claimed that was not the case.

During a recent virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, Cameron said that her former tag team partner is recovering from shoulder surgery and that she is proud of her.

"So, she [Trinity Fatu/Naomi] is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself [of what’s next for her]. I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question," said Cameron. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

It will be fascinating to see where the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion winds up once she decides to return to wrestling.

