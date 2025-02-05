Naomi shares heartwarming update following WWE Royal Rumble; Chelsea Green reacts with insults

WWE star Naomi shared a heartfelt update following Royal Rumble 2025, and Chelsea Green responded by insulting her. The veteran is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair.

The Glow used to be featured in the Total Divas reality show, and she reunited with some of her castmates in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a photo with Natalya and Nikki Bella today on social media and

"#DIVAS! We are built to last. My girls for life @natbynature @nikkigarcia ❤️ #royalrumble2025," she wrote.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Chelsea Green reacted to the post by noting that she loved divas but did not like Naomi.

"😍 my divas. Wait, not you tho. I don’t like you. But I love divas. Anyways… whatever. Bye," she wrote.

Green reacts to Total Divas reunion on Instagram. [Image credit: Naomi on Instagram]

Charlotte Flair returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious. Flair earned a title match at WrestleMania 41 due to the victory and had a confrontation with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

WWE star breaks character to praise Naomi

Nia Jax recently broke character to speak highly of Naomi and noted that she was one of her favorite human beings.

The Irresistible Force successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against the veteran on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. However, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract following the match to become champion.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Jax discussed the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling and noted that The Glow spent some time on the promotion. She added that the SmackDown star was one of her favorite people and complimented TNA as a company.

"I think it's incredible. I think it's great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I've seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back - I love [Naomi]. She's one of my favorite human beings," Nia Jax said.

The 37-year-old had a brief run with TNA Wrestling after walking out of WWE in 2022 with her then-partner Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone in AEW). The real-life Bloodline member returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair after the former AEW star was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Cargill has not returned to WWE television since the attack last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback