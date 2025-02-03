WWE's Charlotte Flair pens a heartfelt note following her triumphant Royal Rumble return

Charlotte Flair entered the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday at number 27 and was the last woman standing. Her win following over a year-long absence owing to injury was met with a mixed reaction from fans.

The Queen got sidelined in December 2023 during the Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown. She was wrestling Asuka when she suffered an injury. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She is a 14-time World Champion already, and so a section of the WWE Universe was not too pleased with the company's decision to give her a second 'Rumble win.

Despite the criticisms from some quarters, The Queen winning the eponymous bout pleased a lot of people. Taking to Instagram, Charlotte Flair showed gratitude to those who supported her when she was out with an injury. She shared a photo of her doing a heart gesture after winning the Women's Royal Rumble 2025.

"To all my amazing friends, family, and fans - thank you for your unwavering support and for continuing to be there through thick and thin. I truly appreciate each and every one of you," The Queen wrote.

Amid the buzz her 'Rumble win has generated, The Queen also made headlines owing to some of her personal matters becoming public after TMZ reported it.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly set to challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

A new report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed Charlotte Flair's direction this WrestleMania season. Coming out of the Royal Rumble this past weekend, WWE creative could go either way with The Queen.

There is a rich history between her and Rhea Ripley, including two WrestleMania matches, but it appears Flair will challenge SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. According to the report, the returning star was earmarked for the 'Rumble win last week.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax last month to win her first Women's Championship. She has openly admitted that Charlotte influenced her career choice, and was shaken at the prospect of receiving a challenge from her idol. How this story plays out in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

