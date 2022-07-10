Naomi shares Instagram story about 'manipulators'

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi recently shared a note about 'manipulators' on her Instagram story.

Naomi and Sasha Banks reportedly walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW after handing their Women's Tag Team Titles to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The latest reports about the two stars indicate that their time with WWE has possibly come to an end.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has kept her social media activity to a minimum ever since her RAW walkout. She recently shared a message on her Instagram story, which stated that when one doesn't let people disrespect them, they are termed as "difficult, selfish or crazy."

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries," she wrote.

What does the future hold for Naomi and Sasha Banks?

Judging by the latest reports, it seems unlikely that fans will get to see The Boss N Glow Connection on WWE TV anytime soon. The two stars have also potentially been removed from the promotion's internal roster.

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion as well. Her biggest moment in WWE came at WrestleMania 33 when she defeated five other women to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

As for Sasha Banks, she is dubbed by many as one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The Legit Boss is a decorated star who has won titles on all three major brands. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Titles on three occasions. Banks was ranked at #6 in WWE's list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars Of All Time.

quinn @quinnmerkv wwe never ever deserved them. i hope sasha banks and naomi are having the best day <3 wwe never ever deserved them. i hope sasha banks and naomi are having the best day <3 https://t.co/CDKvy3mB5s

The former tag team champions also recently removed "WWE Superstar" from their Twitter profile and have instead termed themselves as "professional wrestler."

If the two talented stars are indeed done with WWE for good, one wonders what's next for them in the coming weeks.

