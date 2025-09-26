Naomi shares major pregnancy update

Naomi shared a major pregnancy update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's show is the first episode of the blue brand following Wrestlepalooza 2025 this past Saturday night.The former Women's World Champion took to Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to share a heartfelt update. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso in real life, and the happy couple is expecting a child together.The Glow shared a video of her ultrasound and noted that their child had already started kicking. You can check out the heartfelt message in the Instagram post below.&quot;Being out of in ring action and still getting kicked is crazy 😂⚠️ @jonathanfatu ❤️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion. However, she had to relinquish the title after it was revealed that she was pregnant. Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution to become the number one contender for the title. La Primera defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza to capture the Women's World Championship.Major WWE star reacts to Naomi's pregnancyStephanie Vaquer recently sent Naomi a heartwarming message after it was revealed that she was pregnant.Vaquer was supposed to battle the popular star at Clash in Paris, but the match never took place. The Women's World Champion humorously claimed on social media that the 37-year-old &quot;escaped&quot; having to face her and noted that she would be waiting for her return.&quot;I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥@trinity_fatu,&quot; she wrote.Blade @B1adeIsHereLINK@FireLordAzula25 @WrestleTalk_TV Yeah, naomi Vs Stephanie Vaquer is a match i wanna see when Naomi returns aswellIt will be interesting to see how long Stephanie Vaquer can hold onto the Women's World Championship in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.