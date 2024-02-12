Naomi shows off interesting new look following WWE return

WWE Superstar Naomi shared an interesting new look on social media following her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 along with Sasha Banks due to creative differences. She made her debut in TNA in April 2023. The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble and officially signed with the blue brand.

The 36-year-old often changes her looks and surprises fans with style upgrades. She took to her Instagram Stories this weekend and revealed that Leea's Wig Boutique of Las Vegas helped her out at the last minute as she needed to change her look for another big event.

Check out the picture below:

"Thank you for coming through in the clutch @leeaswigboutique," she wrote.

Screenshots from Naomi's post on Instagram Stories

The company has announced that Naomi will return to singles action on next Friday's SmackDown. She will face Zelina Vega, with the winner earning a spot in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Superstars reunite in Las Vegas for big event

Several stars were in Las Vegas this weekend for festivities related to the NFL's Super Bowl 58 game.

Super Bowl LVIII was held on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, in the Las Vegas area. The game saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Many WWE stars attended the show, including Bayley, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Mercedes Moné, and AEW star Britt Baker.

As the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley is headed to WrestleMania 40 to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. The Role Model is expected to have her first major WrestleMania Moment in Philadelphia in April.

What do you think of Naomi's work while away from the company? Do you think Naomi will earn a spot in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments below!

