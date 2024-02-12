4 WWE Superstars who attended Super Bowl 2024

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year for those involved in the Sports Entertainment industry. For a pro wrestler, competing at the most watched event of the year is the pinnacle of one's career. It is truly the end game of every performer.

This year marks the 40th annual WrestleMania event, which is incredibly impressive. Still, it isn't the oldest yearly event in sports or entertainment. In fact, one of the most popular sports just celebrated its epic event.

The National Football League held its Super Bowl last night. This is the 58th annual event. The Kansas City Chiefs went toe-to-toe with the San Francisco 49ers. The incredible game went into overtime, and eventually, it was the Chiefs who won for the second year in a row.

Notably, a handful of pro wrestling stars were in attendance. AEW's Dr Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone appeared, as did several stars of World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, four stars from SmackDown were at the big game. Who appeared from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut?

Below are four WWE Superstars who attended Super Bowl 2024.

#4. Naomi & #3. Jimmy Uso, the married couple went together

Jimmy Uso is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. He and his brother Jey can stake their claim to being the best, thanks to having the longest tag team title run in the history of the promotion. He is currently on Friday Night SmackDown as part of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa.

Naomi is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, and Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal winner. She left WWE back in 2022 but made her triumphant return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Naomi has since signed with the blue brand.

The married couple was spotted at the Super Bowl together. This isn't new, as the two are stars from Total Divas and have often attended public gatherings together. Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, was also spotted with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was in attendance

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He popularized lucha libre in a new generation to American fans. Rey is also a former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion, having won numerous other titles throughout his career in addition to those massive accomplishments.

Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been seen on television for quite a while. He last competed at Crown Jewel 2023, where he lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul. He was then brutally assaulted by Santos Escobar during the following week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Despite being away due to an injury, it is clear that Rey is still living his best life. The masked legend was also at the National Football League's huge game this past weekend. He was seemingly cheering on the 49ers, so it is safe to say things didn't go quite how he would have hoped.

#1. Bayley attended in the hopes of seeing the 49ers win

Bayley is one of the most talented and decorated female superstars in WWE history. She has held the NXT Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and RAW Women's Championship. She has also held the Women's Tag Team Titles, won in the Elimination Chamber, and even won Money in the Bank.

The Role Model has certainly had a few big weeks in WWE. She competed in and won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, she left Damage CTRL after an attack from Asuka and Kairi Sane. Bayley then challenged IYO SKY to a match at WrestleMania 40.

The talented performer's stock in World Wrestling Entertainment has gone up considerably in recent weeks, and she hoped to keep up the positive vibes at the 2024 Super Bowl. Unfortunately, things didn't go her way, as the 49ers lost. The Role Model has been a vocal supporter of the team for quite some time.

