[Photo] Naomi spotted with two WWE Hall of Famers after her walkout

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi was recently spotted with Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita during the C2E2 Convention.

During the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company after reportedly having issues with their creative direction. Shortly afterward, a statement was released noting that the duo had vacated the women's tag team titles.

Taking to Instagram, Stratus shared a photo of the trio at the C2E2 convention, via a story. The former SmackDown Women's Champion further reposted the story.

Erik @Lyounh_ naomi and sasha at the meet&greet naomi and sasha at the meet&greet https://t.co/41ROFm3jI2

Potential rumor killer on Naomi returning to WWE

Since Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout incident, the landscape within WWE has changed drastically.

Long-term company CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement, with Triple H taking over as the new Head of Creative. Over the last few weeks, several former superstars, including Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross, have made their returns, but the situation surrounding Naomi might be a little too complicated.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's contract has expired, and it might lead to difficulties in getting her back.

"While they may not have agreed to new deals and in the case of Naomi, her contract in theory expired [they could have frozen her so she couldn’t go anywhere else], the belief is that Naomi and Banks are returning." [H/T Ringside News]

WWE @WWE



Who would you like to see enter the tournament? BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown https://t.co/pH6kKH7Bun

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that a tournament will be held to crown the new women's tag team champions for the first time since Banks and Naomi's walkout.

