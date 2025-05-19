Naomi teases alliance with surprising WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Naomi is among the top villainous characters on the blue brand. In a recent social media update, she teased an alliance with another heel character from SmackDown.

The 37-year-old confirmed her heel status on the SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber by admitting she attacked Jade Cargill backstage last year. After the revelation, Bianca Belair ended her alliance with The Glow to focus on the Women's World Championship. With the EST currently out injured, the 2018 WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal winner recently surprised everyone by teasing a possible tag team with Charlotte Flair.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram stories today and shared a post asking for suggestions for a name for her potential tag team with The Queen.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Naomi drops a massive tease. [Picture Courtesy: Naomi's Instagram story]

WWE also dropped a massive tease, hinting at a potential alliance between Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and the blue brand's newest member, Giulia, on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Only time will tell if the three former champions will join forces to form a faction, or could the Queen get together with The Glow? Only time will tell.

Ex-WWE writer lauds Naomi for her character change

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo praised Naomi for her character change while speaking on an earlier edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

The former WWE head writer noted he had to laud the former Women's Tag Team Champion for her transformation from her "Glow" character to the current heel persona. He credited the star for making the change and committing to it.

"Hey, listen man, at least Naomi is showing a character change. So I've got to tip my hat to her, from the Glow girl to this heel persona. At least she's making a change, and at least she's committing to the bit. So I definitely give her credit for that," he said. [From 26:11 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Despite her threatening demeanor, The Glow has suffered a loss in her last two in-ring appearances. After losing to Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41, she teamed up with Nia Jax to wrestle Tiffany Stratton and The Storm on the May 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Cargill pinned The Irresistible Force to secure the win for her team.

