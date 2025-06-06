Naomi teases end of major WWE feud

Naomi has been involved in a heated feud for the past few months. She has now teased that this feud may be over.

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been in a feud ever since Elimination Chamber 2025, when it became clear that the former was the one who injured Jade the previous year. The two women competed at WrestleMania 41, where Jade emerged victorious. Although the former AEW star was ready to move on, The Glow wouldn't allow it, and their feud continued.

Last week on SmackDown, The Glow defeated Jade Cargill and Nia Jax to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, and now it seems she is ready to move forward.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media and used lyrics from Johnny Nash's hit song "I Can See Clearly Now" to suggest that she is done with Cargill.

"“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone I can see all obstacles in my way Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind It's gonna be a bright (bright), bright (bright) Sun-shiny day” 🎶, "the star wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Rhea Ripley and Naomi are reportedly the favorites to win the Money in the Bank match this year

Money in the Bank is set to feature two ladder matches, one for men and one for women, with the winners receiving a contract to challenge any champion at any time. This year's women's ladder match is stacked with participants like Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. The men's match will feature Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano.

In a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed four names that are frontrunners to win this year. On the women's side, Rhea Ripley and The Glow are favored to win, while on the men's side, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa are being considered as potential winners. However, these plans may change.

It will be interesting to see who will win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches.

