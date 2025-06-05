Possible Men's & Women's Money in the Bank winners revealed (Exclusive)

WWE fans are eagerly anticipating the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder match as it will give an idea of what the remainder of the year looks like. A new report has revealed the four potential winners, with two on the men's and women's sides, respectively.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the four names who are seemingly the frontrunners to become Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank 2025.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley and Naomi are the favorites, while on the men's side, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa are being considered as the winners for this year. It should be noted that plans can change at any point, so there's still a possibility that the sentimental favorite, LA Knight, comes out on top. However, we won't know until the match is done.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What would Solo Sikoa as Mr. Money in the Bank look like?

Solo Sikoa was likely not the name that many expected to be a favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. That belonged to LA Knight for the third year in a row.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's going to be interesting to see what happens if Solo Sikoa does, in fact, win the briefcase. The rumors of WWE worrying about Jacob Fatu surpassing Sikoa may have been premature.

If so, it will put Sikoa on a surefire path to a World Championship, which is one of the pinnacles of the wrestling industry. His character work has undeniably started to shift in recent times, with fans getting a glimpse into a more versatile version of Sikoa rather than his usual stone-cold demeanor.

Ad

The decision to have Solo Sikoa win the briefcase is likely not going to be popular among fans, who have been wanting to see LA Knight take the next step for a few years now. While Knight has dabbled in the Universal Title picture, he has yet to fully reach that level.

Of course, winning that briefcase is no guarantee of success, as Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre learned the hard way in recent years.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!