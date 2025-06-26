Naomi teases a major career change; says she will ask Jimmy Uso about it

Naomi and Jimmy Uso are a vital part of WWE SmackDown. The veteran female superstar has teased the idea of starting an account on a subscription-based content platform. The Glow added that she will consult her husband, Jimmy, about the potential move.

The 37-year-old is the holder of the Women's Money in the Bank contract. She won the briefcase by defeating Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Alexa Bliss.

On X, Naomi opened a poll, asking fans if Jimmy would agree to the idea of her opening an account on a subscription-based content platform. The potential move could change the course of her career.

"I’m going to ask BIG JIM about opening my OF. Do you think he will say yes or no," Naomi wrote.

Naomi tried cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Tiffany Stratton during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, Nia Jax prevented her from potentially winning the Women's Championship.

What is Jimmy Uso's status for WWE Night of Champions?

Jimmy Uso isn't scheduled for a match at WWE Night of Champions. However, he has gotten involved in Jacob Fatu's feud with Solo Sikoa. Big Jim saved the reigning WWE United States Champion from Sikoa and JC Mateo on last week's SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider reported that Jimmy will be appearing regularly on WWE TV once again, now that he is finally part of a program on the blue brand.

"Well, [Jimmy] looks to be aligned with Jacob Fatu after Friday night's edition of SmackDown, going up with Solo and JC Mateo. I'd imagine they show up in Saudi Arabia in some form and that story picks up a little bit, but, yeah, Jimmy will be back on TV more regularly now he's got a program to work."

Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Sikoa at Night of Champions. The match was made official after their heated confrontation on last week's SmackDown. Jimmy Uso can play a role in the contest, going by his latest interaction with The New Bloodline.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



