Naomi tipped to win at WWE SummerSlam; Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts (Exclusive)

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi has a massive match coming up at SummerSlam, where she will be facing Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Naomi is likely to retain her belt.

Naomi has had a stellar run in the last few months, winning the Money in the Bank contract and eventually the Women's World Title. Her heel turn has been especially interesting to watch, and even veteran journalist Bill Apter is very invested in her future.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had the following to say about Naomi's upcoming SummerSlam match:

"I kinda agree with both of you guys. All three of these women are certainly tough competitors. I mean, they are gonna give you your money's worth, and this is gonna be one hell of a match at SummerSlam. I would like to see Naomi retain, you know what I mean. But you know, in this day and age, you never know what may happen, but like you guys, I would like to see Naomi hold onto it." [2:14 onwards]

Bill Apter was very impressed with Naomi's character in WWE

Naomi has been displaying an increasingly volatile character as part of her heel turn, which has impressed Bill Apter.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist had the following to say regarding Naomi's feud with Jade Cargill in WWE:

"You can feel the heat. Just, Naomi's gone completely psychotic. She is a psycho in the ring, and I love what she's doing. Jade Cargill is doing absolutely great. I think it's gonna be a thrown-out match. It's not gonna be the end of the feud here. I they are gonna go crazy on each other." [3:48 onwards]

For now, only time will tell what is next for Naomi in WWE.

