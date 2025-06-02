Naomi does not want to be released after R-Truth and Carlito's WWE exits - sends fans an urgent message

Naomi does not want to be released from WWE after R-Truth and Carlito were told that their contracts would not be renewed. She sent out an urgent message to the fans after a video of her surfaced.

Earlier today, both Carlito and R-Truth let fans know that their time with WWE was coming to an end and that they would be moving on afterward. They were informed that their contracts would not be renewed. A video has now surfaced showing Naomi flipping off the fans at an event. She sent an urgent message immediately afterward.

The star previously left the company after walking out with Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, and is very familiar with the release process. She urgently asked fans not to provide videos or pictures that could serve as ammo at this moment. She said that she didn't want to get that call from the "203" again. 203 is the area code for Southwestern Connecticut, where WWE Headquarters is located in Stamford.

"Not right now frien’ this could be ammo! I don’t want that call from the “203” again ⚠️."

Naomi appears to be in a feud with Bianca Belair right now, even if it has not been made too clear. Fans will have to find out what happens next on SmackDown.

