Naomi warns McIntyre; Drew fires shots at the baby

WWE Superstar Naomi recently sent a warning to Drew McIntyre after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior replied to The Glow, taking a shot at her baby.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes came out to cut a promo, addressing the disqualification in his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre last week. He was then interrupted by The Scottish Warrior, who took shots at The American Nightmare. However, Drew did not stop there, as he took multiple jabs at The Bloodline, especially Jimmy Uso. This did not sit well with Big Jim and came out of nowhere to assault McIntyre.

In the main event of the show, Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre locked horns in a No DQ match, which ended in McIntyre's favor after he hit Jimmy with the Claymore to seal the win via pinfall. After the bout, Drew continued to attack Big Jim. Cody Rhodes then came out to save the OG Bloodline member, but ended up eating a Claymore from McIntyre before the show ended.

Naomi has sent a warning to Drew McIntyre after WWE SmackDown

After the show, Drew McIntyre referenced Naomi by using the latter's catchphrase, "Proceed With Caution," on his X/Twitter. This caught The Glow's attention, and she replied to The Scottish Warrior.

The former WWE Women's World Champion hilariously asked if anyone could volunteer to carry her baby so she could return to WWE TV to beat up McIntyre.

"Who can volunteer as tribute to carry my baby a few days so I can beat Drew A**⚠️?

Drew McIntyre took shots at Naomi and Jimmy Uso's baby

After Naomi sent Drew McIntyre a warning, he took to X/Twitter to reply to her.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wrote that he loved The Glow, but also hoped that her baby wouldn't turn out to be a "b**ch like his daddy."

"You know I love you, but I really hope that baby ain’t a b**ch like his daddy," McIntyre replied.

Naomi and Drew McIntyre's social media back-and-forth hasn't ended

After Drew McIntyre took a shot at her baby, Naomi replied to The Scottish Warrior with a hilarious tweet.

The Glow called out McIntyre for assuming her baby's gender, before sending another warning, asking him not to call her when her baby comes after him in a nursing home, "20 years from now."

"His? How you know it’s not a girl a ⚠️⚠️ hole? 20 years from now when my baby drag you out of your nursing home bed don’t call me for help," she responded.

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu His? How you know it’s not a girl a⚠️⚠️hole!? 20 years from now when my baby drag you out of your nursing home bed don’t call me for help 😂

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will have something to say to The Glow after the abovementioned tweet.

