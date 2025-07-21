Naomi warns that things could get "messy" on WWE RAW

Naomi warned that things could get &quot;messy&quot; on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to deliver a bold warning. The champion stated that she felt like getting messy tonight and shared several photographs while posing on the back of an ambulance. You can check out her message in the Instagram post below.&quot;I feel like being messy tonight #wweraw ⚠️😈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution 2025 to become champion. She cashed in during the match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to capture the Women's World Championship. The Glow will be defending the title against SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat match next month at SummerSlam.The popular star also has an issue with Cardi B, who will be serving as the host of SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. She suggested that Nia Jax help her jump the popular rapper earlier today on social media.Major WWE star reveals Naomi is an inspiration to herRAW star Natalya recently revealed why she viewed Naomi as an inspiration. The former champion competed in the Battle Royal won by Stephanie Vaquer last weekend at Evolution 2025.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Natalya revealed why she viewed the Women's World Champion as an inspiration. She noted that Triple H still saw value in her and suggested that her time in the spotlight was on the horizon.&quot;Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too.&quot; [2:49 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see what Naomi has planned for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.