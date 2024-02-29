Natalya breaks silence on Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Divas Champion Natalya recently spilled the beans on the ongoing storyline involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania 40.

At the WrestleMania Kick-Off Press Event in Las Vegas, The American Nightmare reclaimed his Showcase of the Immortals main event spot from Dwayne Johnson and chose Reigns as his opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, things went south after The Brahma Bull slapped Cody Rhodes for taking a shot at The Tribal Chief. Even Triple H has officially announced the WrestleMania 40 main event match, which has seemingly put the 51-year-old legend on the sidelines for now.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Natalya shared her two cents on what led to WWE cooking high-stakes drama between Reigns, Rhodes, and Johnson.

"To me, Cody has been working hard for it, and he's deserved it, so I think there was this moment where it was, like, it's going to be like I said in WWE, we only sometimes as talent, we only have so much power when it was decided okay, it's going to be Rock vs. Roman when the fans spoke up and they showed such an outcry for Cody, I think it made it really exciting, and honestly, it made Cody into the biggest babyface in the company," she said. [7:57 - 8:23]

Check out the full episode below:

Natalya comments on The Rock's full heel turn in WWE

Since the blockbuster title match between the Samoan stars is not going down at the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Brahma Bull blamed the WWE Universe for the "WeWantCody" trend.

The 51-year-old legend also appeared on Friday Night SmackDown with his classic Hollywood version persona and officially joined forces with The Bloodline.

During the same interview, Natalya shared that the current heel version of Dwayne Johnson is her favorite one because it's something fans have not witnessed in a long time.

"What we are seeing with The Rock right now—it's The Rock to me—is just that I want to watch and see what happens. I want to see every single thing that happens, and that's the power of The Rock—that he can pivot on the drop of a dime and make this so exciting, and he has. Now with his alliance with Roman, him talking about their family and what this means, and it's just this is a Rock that we have never seen before, and I think this is my favorite version of The Rock," she added. [8:24 - 8:52]

Roman Reigns and The Great One are set to appear on this week's SmackDown, and fans will be on the edge of their seats to see how The Bloodline members unfold their storyline ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Natalya weighing in on the WWE WrestleMania 40 drama with The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Gorilla Position podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE