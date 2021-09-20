"I am the DNA of women’s wrestling" – Natalya ahead of the WWE tag team title match against Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

In the upcoming episode of WWE Raw, the current women's tag team champions Natalya & Tamina will face Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. in a title match.

Rhea and Nikki have been eyeing title glory for a long time, but Natalya issued a very important and deep message just before this matchup. This is what Natalya had to say in her latest tweet:

I am not just a triple crown champion. I am the DNA of women’s wrestling. I am the root of greatness in this division. AND in this business, gold cures all. That’s why everyone wants what @TaminaSnuka and I have. So come and try to take these titles from us. #WWERaw

Natalya and Tamina having a great run as WWE Tag team champion

Nattie @NatbyNature

I am the DNA of women’s wrestling.

I am the root of greatness in this division. AND in this business, gold cures all. That’s why everyone wants what I am not just a triple crown champion.I am the DNA of women’s wrestling.I am the root of greatness in this division. AND in this business, gold cures all. That’s why everyone wants what @TaminaSnuka and I have. So come and try to take these titles from us. #WWERaw I am not just a triple crown champion.

I am the DNA of women’s wrestling.

I am the root of greatness in this division. AND in this business, gold cures all. That’s why everyone wants what @TaminaSnuka and I have. So come and try to take these titles from us. #WWERaw https://t.co/bcVX8ZogTb

It has been almost four months since Natalya and Tamina became tag team champions. This alliance is doing great in their current championship reigns. They are now the tag team champions for the second most days in women's tag team championship history.

Natalya suffered an ankle injury on an episode of RAW in July. She has now recovered and is raring to go once again.

The Nightmare & Nikki A.S.H. has proven to be unstoppable

Also Read

The Nightmare & Nikki's alliance is looking to be the next big thing in the women's tag team division. The pair defeated Natalya & Tamina in tag team action the week before sending a message about their championship aspirations. But the way Natalya has called herself the DNA of women's wrestling, she isn't looking forward to losing the championship.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh