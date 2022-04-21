“Sorry to break your heart” - Natalya gives blunt response to 21-year-old WWE rival

WWE Superstar Natalya took to Twitter to call out Cora Jade, explaining her reasons for attacking the up-and-coming NXT 2.0 star.

The B.O.A.T returned to WWE's third brand two weeks ago to put the NXT 2.0 women's roster on notice. She did not waste much time as the star went after Cora Jade, locking her in a Sharpshooter.

The Queen of Harts explained her intentions on Twitter, stating that, unlike others, she thought of the business before herself.

"Hey Cora. I’m sorry to break your heart. While all your OTHER favorites think of themselves instead of the business, I thought of the business instead of myself. Now a whole generation is #InspiredByNatalya"- Natalya tweeted.

Natalya was in action on WWE NXT 2.0 this week

This week's edition of NXT 2.0 saw The B.O.A.T return to the NXT ring after almost seven years. The SmackDown star took on Tatum Paxley in a singles match after the latter challenged her the week before.

The bout lasted a little under five minutes as Natalya made quick work of the Diamond Mine member. The wrestling veteran locked in the Sharpshooter to win the contest via submission.

The Queen of Harts has stirred up the NXT women's division since appearing on the brand, making her a marked woman on the show. Rising NXT star Nikkita Lyons put the SmackDown star on notice as she interrupted the latter during a backstage interview.

"I heard last week you put the whole women's locker room on notice. Well, I'm putting you on notice. Next week after I take care of Lash Legend, I'm coming for you!," stated Lyons.

Seth Joseph @SethJoseph95 Natalya gonna slap all the women on the nxt roster one by one 🤣 #wwenxt Natalya gonna slap all the women on the nxt roster one by one 🤣 #wwenxt https://t.co/YerhJc42y3

Cora Jade also has a score to settle with the former SmackDown Women's Champion as she sent out a message to her former role model on NXT 2.0 this week.

The third-generation star is a perfect addition to the young mix of NXT 2.0 and could help establish some of the female wrestlers as future stars.

