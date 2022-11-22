Natalya gives an interesting life update on her social media

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to give an interesting update on her life.

The 40-year-old has been off TV since the October 28th episode of SmackDown where she took on Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Harts was hit in the face with a knee by Baszler after the match, which resulted in her suffering a kayfabe broken nose. Nattie's injury has resulted in her getting some rest home with her family from WWE's travel loop.

The former SmackDown Champion's Twitter account recently sent out an interesting update. The person writing claimed to be her's assistant, Bob, and said that he is trying to help the veteran wrestler adjust better to the life of a regular civilian:

"Hi. This is Bob. Natalya’s loving assistant. Now that Ms Neidhart will be home for a while, I’ve started a range of approaches to deprogram her, turning her from wrestler to civilian. Keep you all posted," the tweet said

Natalya recently underwent surgery for her broken nose

After suffering a broken nose after a knee to the face by Shayna Baszler, Nattie underwent surgery and shared a picture of it on Twitter.

She updated her fans via social media on November 8th that she had undergone a successful procedure. The veteran accompanied the update with a picture of herself from the hospital bed. While her face is still bandaged up, she did look in good spirits in the photo:

"We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again 🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂," she tweeted.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ .



Nattie is one tough lady, took it like it was nothing .



#Natayla #ShaynaBaszler #WWE #SmackDown @NatbyNature I know Shayna Baszler has a receipt coming her way from Natayla, this kick was brutal, I'm not surprised the latters nose was shatteredNattie is one tough lady, took it like it was nothing @NatbyNature I know Shayna Baszler has a receipt coming her way from Natayla, this kick was brutal, I'm not surprised the latters nose was shattered 😬.Nattie is one tough lady, took it like it was nothing 💪.#Natayla #ShaynaBaszler #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/BLZKzyGDrL

There is no indication of how long Natalya will be out of action following her surgery as of this writing. But the message from her assistant Bob suggests that she will be away from the squared-circle for a while now.

