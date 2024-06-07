Natalya highlights 16-year friendship in WWE; sends message to former World Champion

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to send a heartwarming message to a former World Champion. The star being referred to is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre is currently one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. The Scottish Warrior dethroned Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL but dropped the title in minutes to Damian Priest after the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Priest and McIntyre are now set to lock horns for the gold at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Natalya recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a heartwarming message to Drew McIntyre, wishing her long-time friend a happy birthday.

Trending

Check out her tweet below:

"Happy birthday! From our first tour together in 2008 to now. Grateful for your friendship!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre sent a warning to CM Punk ahead of his clash with Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle

During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Drew McIntyre sent a warning to CM Punk, listing the consequences The Best in the World would face if he interfered in The Scottish Warrior's match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

"This is different, this is Glasgow. I always say, 'Oh if Drew doesn't win, there'll be a riot' or whatever but this is Scotland. This is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved. Don't do anything to rock the boat during the show because there's a genuine chance you'll get jumped, and I'm not even joking. There's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop you because they're Scottish as well," said McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk gets involved to cost Drew McIntyre another WWE World Heavyweight Championship match or if McIntyre will finally have his moment in front of his home crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback