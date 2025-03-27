Natalya issues challenge to 30-year-old multi-time champion from outside of WWE

WWE is allowing Natalya to enter into a historic chapter of her career, and things are starting to look very promising for the third-generation superstar. As one of WWE's longest-tenured talents, the Hart Dungeon graduate is widely respected throughout the industry. However, with high-stakes matches on the horizon, Natalya has just issued a major challenge.

The Queen of Harts was recently announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodport XIII, promoted by GCW on April 17 during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. Natalya was also announced for NWA's Crockett Cup on May 17 at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Triple H has worked with numerous wrestling promotions in the last year, and other World Wrestling Entertainment talents booked for Bloodsport include Karrion Kross, Shayna Baszler, Pete Dunne, Karmen Petrovic, and Charlie Dempsey.

Miyu Yamashita is a top international women's wrestler, and she has been targeted by Jim Neidhart's daughter for Bloodsport. After Barnett took to X to tease match announcements for later this week, Natalya responded and called out the 30-year-old Japanese star. She left a three-word message to call out the four-time Princess of Princess Champion.

"Give me Miyu," Natalya wrote.

Yamashita continues to work around the world, but her last tour of the United States included three GCW events in November 2024, where she defeated Brooke Havok, Mike Bailey, and Broski Jimmy. Natalya's last RAW singles win came against Zoey Stark in September.

Natalya returns to WWE Main Event

Natalya has become one of the main women's division representatives on the WWE Main Event secondary show, airing every Thursday on Peacock and taping before RAW.

Besides a WWE Speed title shot and the Royal Rumble, The Queen of Harts has only worked five Main Event matches this year. After wrapping 2024 with a Main Event win over Isla Dawn, Natalya lost to Ivy Nile in late January, then defeated Dawn again one week later. She began February with a Main Event win over Sonya Deville and beat Alba Fyre three weeks later. The recent episode saw Natalya lose to Zoey Stark.

Natalya vs. Stark on Main Event was actually a rematch from mid-March 2024, which saw Stark defeat Natalya on the same show. Stark also has one RAW singles win over the ring veteran, but Natalya has two red brand TV wins.

