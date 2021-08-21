Natalya makes her return from injury

One half of WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Natalya, had an ankle injury that she suffered on an episode of Monday Night RAW last month. It was in a match against Eva Marie and Doudrop. She underwent surgery to repair her injured ankle.

Natalya has been providing updates to fans on her recovery since the surgery.

Ahead of the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Natalya provided an update on Twitter suggesting she could be back in the ring sooner rather than later.

"Screws, stitches, bone drilling and rehab. I couldn't stay away, even if I wanted to... #TagTeamChampions #SmackDown ", Natalya Tweeted.

However, much to the delight of the fans, Natalya made her in-ring return on SmackDown Live in a tag team match against Shotzi and Tegan Nox, albeit in a losing effort.

Natalya feels upset that she's still not 100 percent

Following her loss at SmackDown Live, Natalya was upset with herself for not having recovered completely from her injury. She felt that she let herself and her fans down.

"I wanted to get back. I knew I was only 60% but I did everything I could to get back in record time from having surgery three weeks ago and you know what, I'm mad at myself. Because this division deserves me at my best. This division deserves me at a 100%. And I didn't wanna let my family down. I didn't wanna let my fans down and I didn't wanna let you (Tamina) down. And I did. I feel so awful and I'm so sorry," Natalya said.

You can watch the video below:

It was Natalya and Tamina's third loss to Shotzi and Tegan, who earned a Tag Title match against the duo but are yet to receive the title match. As of now, there is no update on whether Natalya and Tamina will be defending their titles at SummerSlam.

It was an incredible effort from Natalya to come back so soon after the surgery. We certainly hope that she gets back to 100 percent soon and continues to entertain the fans.

What do you think of Natalya's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

