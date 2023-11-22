Natalya, Mickie James, and many other stars react to Jey Uso's insane back tattoo

Several wrestlers have commented on Jey Uso's incredible back tattoo in his new Instagram post.

Jey has consistently been one of WWE's top babyfaces for months on end now. He is all set to compete in a huge Men's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso shared a video of his back tattoo. The post received tons of reactions from the fans as well as his fellow WWE Superstars. Jey himself commented on the original post. Check out Jey's Instagram post below, as well as some notable reactions to the same:

Some reactions to Jey's back tattoo.

Jey Uso was concerned after Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's return

Jey Uso was one of the biggest heels in WWE as a member of The Bloodline last year. In May 2022, The Bloodline destroyed RK-Bro after The Usos won a unification match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on an episode of SmackDown. Orton then went on a hiatus due to a back injury, thus putting an end to RK-Bro's run.

On this week's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's upcoming return at the Survivor Series WarGames event. The crowd in the arena erupted over the massive announcement, but Jey looked concerned over the same. Jey is aware that he had contributed to putting Orton out of action for more than a year, and the latter probably still remembers what he did.

Only time will tell if Orton will confront Jey and remind him what happened more than a year ago. For now, Jey is completely focused on the Men's WarGames Match at the mega event. He will team up with Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, with the babyfaces taking on Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

Drop your reactions to Jey Uso's incredible back tattoo in the comments section below!

