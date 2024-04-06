Natalya poses backstage at WWE Hall of Fame with 65-year-old legend and her former rival [PHOTO]

At the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, former Divas Champion Natalya snapped a photo with a 65-year-old legend and one of her former rivals, Charlotte Flair. Back in 2014, Nattie and Flair clashed for the NXT Women's Championship at the inaugural NXT TakeOver event. The Queen of Harts was accompanied by her uncle, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair was in her daughter's corner for the title match.

Following a thrilling match, the 38-year-old star defeated Natalya to win the NXT Women's Championship. The former Divas Champion met legendary Haku (real name: Tonga 'Uli'uli Fifita) backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

She took to X/Twitter and shared a photo alongside Haku and Charlotte Flair, recollecting that the 65-year-old legend attended the NXT TakeOver event ten years ago.

"We had to take a picture with HAKU! He attended our 2014 @WWENXT Takeover match which meant the world to us @MsCharlotteWWE 🥹🖤," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Natalya shares emotional message with WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania XL

The Queen of Harts sent a heartwarming message to fans ahead of The Show of Shows. Even though she is not set to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Natalya has been a pioneer in the women's division and is currently inspiring young talents on the road.

On Instagram, the former Divas Champion recalled her debut in WWE sixteen years ago on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The 41-year-old star expressed her gratitude to the WWE Universe for supporting her throughout her wrestling career.

"Sixteen years ago, today was my debut in @WWE on #SmackDown. I want to thank everyone who’s ever supported me throughout my career🥹 It’s never gone unnoticed by me. So many people have helped me in so many ways, and I want to keep giving back to women’s wrestling in any way that I can. Been such an amazing journey so far… the best is yet to come! 🖤If you’re in Philly this weekend, I’ll be at #WWEWORLD tomorrow at 3:30. I’d love to see you!!!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Natalya gets back on the road to win another Women's Championship after WrestleMania 40. Fans will be excited to see her snatch a title from Rhea Ripley after failing to do so on previous occasions.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Natalya win a major title in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion