Natalya praises former WWE champion for his dedication and quiet leadership

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured professional wrestlers on the WWE roster, having signed with the company in 2007. The veteran recently praised Angelo Dawkins, claiming that the latter's dedication and quiet leadership have always inspired her.

The 33-year-old has been an integral part of the WWE tag team division for some time now. Dawkins has won the tag titles on all three brands alongside Montez Ford. The Street Profits are currently a part of the SmackDown roster.

Acknowledging a recent X (formerly Twitter) update referring to Angelo Dawkins as one of the most underrated performers, Nattie showered praises on Dawkins. The former WWE Women's Champion noted that the latter puts in a lot of hard work consistently.

The former Queen of Harts also praised The Street Profit member for helping other talents, as she claimed to be impressed by the latter's dedication and quiet leadership skills.

"Every Wednesday Dawkins drives four hours to and from The Dungeon. He trains for 3+ hours every practice in the Florida heat (no air conditioning) and works his a** off to help others at the ring. His dedication and quiet leadership always inspire me," she wrote.

Wrestling veteran calls out WWE for Natalya's lackluster booking

WWE Superstar Natalya has suffered losses in most of her recent matches. She recently lost to IYO SKY in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament in a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest.

During a recent edition of the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, the veteran shared his views on the match between the two experienced superstars. Konnan praised the former Divas Champion for her in-ring abilities while also questioning the wrestling promotion for booking her to lose more often than not.

"Yeah, it was good [the match between Natalya and IYO SKY]. Natalya is always in shape, looks good, [and] can still go, but she never wins. They never take her seriously. But I don’t know why they do her like that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Nattie's contract with the Stamford-based company is reportedly set to end pretty soon. According to recent reports, the former Hart Dynasty member has yet to agree on a new deal.

