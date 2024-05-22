Wrestling veteran slams Natalya’s recent run of bad WWE booking

Natalya is one of the most experienced superstars on WWE's women's roster. However, the 41-year-old has been losing more often than not for quite some time now. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his take on the former Women's Champion's dismal run with the Stamford-based company.

The former Hart Dynasty member's most recent in-ring appearance on the main roster was against IYO SKY in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The two veteran performers showcased their impressive in-ring abilities in a back-and-forth contest, which ended with the Damage CTRL member securing the win. The loss came right after her loss to Lola Vice in the first women's NXT Underground match at Spring Breakin'.

During a recent edition of the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, Konnan shared his take on the match between the two experienced superstars. The 60-year-old praised Natalya for her in-ring prowess while questioning WWE's creative team for booking her to lose quite often:

"Yeah, it was good [the match between Natalya and Iyo Sky]. Natalya is always in shape, looks good, [and] can still go, but she never wins. They never take her seriously. But I don’t know why they do her like that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Natalya praises IYO SKY following their match on WWE RAW

Natalya hasn't won a title since winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Tamina in 2020. However, she has continued to put forth impressive matches with several new performers.

Following her loss to IYO SKY in the Queen of The Ring Tournament, the former Divas Champion took to X/Twitter to praise the Damage CTRL member. She also noted that she believes IYO is doing her best work while being in the best shape of her life:

"@Iyo_SkyWWE is the 60th woman I’ve wrestled in @wwe. She’s everything I had expected her to be and more. It feels great to be in the best shape of my life, doing the best work of my life. UNSTOPPABLE AND UNBREAKABLE," she wrote.

IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler in the following round of the Queen of the Ring tournament before losing to Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals. The former NXT Women's Champion will face the winner of Nia Jax and Bianca Belair for the crown at the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event.