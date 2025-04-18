Natalya predicts title change at WrestleMania 41: "He's my new favorite person to watch" (Exclusive)

Natalya recently shared several WrestleMania 41 predictions ahead of the two-night event on April 19-20. Previewing the United States Championship match, The Queen of Harts had nothing but praise for Jacob Fatu.

Fatu has been one of WWE's breakout stars since debuting in June 2024. On April 19, the 33-year-old will attempt to win his first WWE singles title when he challenges United States Champion LA Knight.

Natalya trains with several in-ring talents at her wrestling dungeon in Florida. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, she said Fatu embodied everything she tells wrestlers at the dungeon:

"LA Knight, I think he's awesome, but Jacob Fatu, I always say to people, 'Find your f*** you,'" Natalya stated. "Excuse my language. When you come to my ring and you train with me, I always say, 'Find your f*** you inside. What is gonna make you different? You need to wrestle with your heart.' Jacob Fatu, he always finds his F-U. He's my favorite new person to watch. Jacob Fatu [wins]." [1:22 – 1:51]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya predict Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Natalya predicts two WrestleMania 41 women's matches

Four women's bouts are advertised for WrestleMania 41, including Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Having worked closely with the Judgment Day members, Natalya hopes Morgan and Rodriguez retain the tag titles on April 20:

"Liv is my dungeon family. Liv and Raquel are my dungeon girls." [3:28 – 3:33]

On the same night, Natalya wants IYO SKY to retain the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley:

"I'm on IYO. I love IYO. I think IYO, she's the underdog. Even though she's the champ, she's the underdog. I want her to win." [3:44 – 3:51]

Natalya also revealed an interesting reason why she would like Tiffany Stratton to beat Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows.

