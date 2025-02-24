  • home icon
Natalya reacts to heartwarming moment between a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 24, 2025 03:28 GMT
Natalya recently reacted to an incredible moment featuring a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE on YouTube]
Natalya is a former Women's Champion [Image credits: WWE.com and YouTube]

Heartwarming moments are common in WWE, and recently, Natalya reacted to a special one. While not on a company program or social media platform, the moment featured a Hall of Famer and a legend.

The Hall of Famer in question is Diamond Dallas Page, and the legend is Lex Luger. DDP has been helping Luger improve his health and stay active through his DDP Yoga program, with the goal of helping him regain mobility.

For context, Lex Luger suffered a spinal stroke in 2007 that left him paralyzed, and he has faced challenges ever since. At first, he had no function in either his arms or legs, but fortunately, things have improved. However, since 2021, he has relied on a wheelchair for mobility.

also-read-trending Trending

Thanks to some help from Dallas Page, things have been improving, and in a recent video shared on YouTube, the progress was evident. Luger can now get up by himself, albeit with some support from a walker. Nevertheless, it was heartwarming to witness, and Natalya reacted to it on X.

The 42-year-old responded to a tweet from Sting talking about the same video, and she praised DDP for how much he cares about others and applauded him for giving back to the wrestling community.

"I love how much @RealDDP cares about others. He takes giving back to another level. This is so awesome," wrote Natalya.

Check out the tweet below:

Natalya is training Brodie Lee's sons, Brodie Jr. and Nolan

While DDP is helping legends with their fitness journeys, Natalya is also making her mark on the pro wrestling industry. Currently, the 42-year-old is training the late great Brodie Lee's sons, Brodie and Nolan.

The former Divas Champion recently shared an update on X. She shared a picture of herself alongside her husband, TJ Wilson, popularly known as Tyson Kidd, at their wrestling school, The Dungeon 2.0. The photo showcased a group of aspiring wrestlers, including Brodie Jr. and Nolan.

She then responded with an update, revealing that Brodie is a "student of the game," learning faster than anyone, while Nolan has been entertaining everyone with his promos.

It's great to see Brodie Jr. and Nolan following in their legendary father's footsteps. Hopefully, fans will get to see them wrestle in a WWE ring in the future.

Edited by Neda Ali
