Natalya reacts to The Rock's heartbreaking update

WWE legend The Rock recently shared a heartbreaking update. Former Divas Champion Natalya has since sent a comforting message to The Great One.

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, fans witnessed the return of The Final Boss. During his appearance, he announced that the city of New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Outside of professional wrestling news, Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram that his dog, Hobbs, had passed away. He revealed that he was grateful his dog did not suffer and bravely left in the night.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The Queen of Harts left a comment on his Instagram post, sending love to the former WWE Champion.

"I’m sending so much love 💔," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Natalya's message:

Screenshot of Nattie's comment on The Rock's IG post.

Major WWE star comments on The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes

Not only did The People's Champion make a WrestleMania 42 announcement on SmackDown, but he called out Cody Rhodes and declared that he wanted his soul. The Brahma Bull stated he would see The American Nightmare at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to hear his answer.

Ad

During the Elimination Chamber media call, Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the Rhodes-Johnson situation. He acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Champion's hard work but questioned his recent actions.

The Scottish Warrior speculated that The American Nightmare's ambition might lead him to extreme measures. McIntyre suggested Cody Rhodes could potentially make a deal with The Rock.

"When it comes to Cody [Rhodes], I don't know. He's worked very hard to get where he's at. I don't love some of the actions he's had towards me recently... But there's a part of me that does believe that Cody would do literally anything to be on top and stay on top. So who knows?" he said.

Ad

Only time will tell what The Final Boss has planned for the wrestling world on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback