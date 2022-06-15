"Before she leaves again" - Natalya responds to Ronda Rousey’s comments about WWE’s women’s locker room

Natalya isn't pulling any punches when it comes to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

During Rousey's first run in WWE, she and Natalya were seemingly the best of friends. But this second run is most certainly a different story.

In response to Ronda Rousey's recent comments about the women's locker room on The Kurt Angle Show, Natalya's assistant "Bob" took to social media to mock Rousey's statements. "Bob" implied that she never spends time in the locker room to begin with, because she's always on her private bus. Tweeting out:

"This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women’s locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn’t know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she’d actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other," Natalya's assistant "Bob" said in a tweet.

Nattie then pretended not to be happy with what "Bob" posted and followed up with a post of her own. Tweeting out:

"Bob, you moron! Haven’t you been paying attention for the last few years?! We all, in fact, do love each other! We kiss kittens/puppies, braid each others hair and use Poo-Pourrie in the locker room. Also, Ronda is welcome to change with us at least once before she leaves again!" Nattie tweeted.

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank

Last Friday night on SmackDown, after picking up a victory over Shotzi, Rousey was attacked from behind by Natalya and placed in a Sharpshooter. The attack seemingly injured The Baddest Woman on the Planet in the process.

The SmackDown Women's Championship match is still scheduled to occur at Money in the Bank. However, WWE teased that Ronda Rousey's injury might prevent the matchup from happening.

We'll find out soon enough if The Baddest Woman on The Planet will still compete against The Queen of Harts at Money in the Bank as scheduled. There is sure to be an update on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya had an impressive match against one another on an episode of Monday Night RAW in December 2018. It will be interesting to see what these two women can do together in the ring in four years' time if the match takes place.

