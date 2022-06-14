"It’s a bunch of cupcakes" - Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on WWE’s women’s locker room

Ronda Rousey has enjoyed her time in the women's locker room at WWE.

Rousey returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January and faced Charlotte Flair in a high-profile match at WWE WrestleMania 38. She went on to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was the most recent guest on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the WWE women's locker room, Rousey said that drama only occurs in the locker room when she's not there.

"It was kind of funny, I was talking to Heyman once cause whenever drama would go down in the locker room, I wouldn’t be in there," Ronda Rousey said. "The second I stepped out something would happen and you know, if one of the girls was being unfair, I would step in and I would be like, ‘What’s going on?’ I heard about things happening when I stepped out, I’m like, ‘Why is this happening when I was in there? I would have said something.’"

Rousey said that Paul Heyman explained to her that since they didn't know her, no one was going to cause any trouble in her presence. The Baddest Woman on the Planet ended things by saying as far as she knows, everyone in the locker room is having a great time.

"Heyman was telling me if there was like a pitbull in the room and you don’t know about this dog. You don’t know this dog and it could probably kill you, you’re not going to do anything crazy while the pitbull is in the room," Ronda Rousey explained. "You’re going to wait until the pitbull leaves the room and then you get crazy. So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room. It’s a bunch of cupcakes and handj**s. Everyone’s having a great time." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ronda Rousey has helped elevate other women on WWE SmackDown

Since becoming SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey has had two a few big matches on SmackDown with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Both bouts featured Rousey giving her opponents a lot of offense in the match and making them look quite credible in defeat. These performances have only enhanced her value to WWE as she's willing to help get other women to her level inside the squared circle.

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank. However, an injury storyline last Friday on SmackDown has put the matchup in doubt, as Natalya attacked the champion and locked her in the Sharpshooter. Hopefully, we will find out more later this week.

