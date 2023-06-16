Natalya responds to WWE Hall of Famer saying Charlotte Flair is the "best wrestler in the world"

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya has opened up about Kurt Angle's recent comments about why he thinks Charlotte Flair is the best wrestler in the world.

It's no secret that The Queen is one of the most divisive wrestlers on the roster. While she has her share of fans, many believe she's unfairly pushed over others. Flair recently returned to SmackDown after a two-month absence, quickly challenging Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship.

A few days back on his podcast, Kurt Angle Show, when asked about the best current female wrestlers, Angle went as far as to say Charlotte Flair is the best of all time. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya was asked about her take on the Olympic gold medallist's pick.

The RAW Superstar stated that she had immense respect for The Queen and looked back fondly at the things they accomplished in the ring together. The Queen of Harts also mentioned how it's been years since she and Flair have wrestled each other.

"I have so much respect for Charlotte Flair. Even just the work we have done together. I think I have competed against her more than I have competed against anyone else, and it's funny because I haven't competed against her in five years. I think the last match I had against Charlotte was in Hartford, Connecticut, about five years ago. So it's been a minute since I have competed against her," said Natalya. [1:00 - 1:22]

Bully Ray on Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Though her SmackDown return has garnered mixed responses from the viewers, Bully Ray was more than satisfied with how The Queen's comeback was presented. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray praised how WWE booked Charlotte Flair to assert her dominance over the women's division.

"I like the way they used the line and I'm paraphrasing here, 'I don't get to the back of the line because I made the line'. That covers everything up. Like, 'I'm too big of a star. I am the Alpha Woman on the planet when it comes to the women's division. Thus, I can walk onto any show I want at any given time, and do whatever I want because I'm Charlotte. Not Charlotte Flair, just Charlotte," said Bully Ray.

With Bianca Belair also in the mix, it remains to be seen when and where Charlotte Flair gets her shot at Asuka's WWE Women's Championship.

