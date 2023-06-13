"You let the brass come in" - WWE Hall of Famers react to Charlotte Flair's shocking return on SmackDown

Two WWE Hall of Famers are happy to see Charlotte Flair back on SmackDown and think she deserves a shot at the title.

Asuka captured the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The title was then rebranded to the WWE Women's Championship, and The Empress of Tomorrow was presented with a new belt on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair interrupted the presentation, and WWE official Adam Pearce gave her a future title shot. Bianca Belair took issue with the decision made by Pearce, and now Asuka might have two top stars to deal with moving forward on the blue brand.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dave LaGreca and Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed Charlotte's return on SmackDown. Henry noted that Flair is the brass of the division and is always worthy of a title shot.

"When the brass comes in Dave [LeGreca] you let the brass come in. Charlotte Flair is the brass, brother. There ain't nobody that is going to trump that card," said Mark Henry. [From 00:01 - 00:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praises Charlotte Flair

WWE legend Bully Ray agreed with Mark Henry and noted that Charlotte is too big of a star to get to the back of the line.

During the conversation on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed The Queen's return on SmackDown and said that he enjoyed her promo. He referred to Flair as the "Alpha Woman" of the division and added that she could do whatever she wanted.

"I like the way they used the line and I'm paraphrasing here, 'I don't get to the back of the line because I made the line'. That covers everything up. Like, 'I'm too big of a star. I am the Alpha Woman on the planet when it comes to the women's division. Thus, I can walk onto any show I want at any given time, and do whatever I want because I'm Charlotte. Not Charlotte Flair, just Charlotte," said Bully Ray. [From 00:28 - 01:00]

WWE @WWE



has returned to challenge



#SmackDown "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" @MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" 🔥@MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! #SmackDown https://t.co/TFTBgzaSWB

Asuka now has to worry about both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow puts the WWE Women's Championship on the line at Money in the Bank at the 02 Arena in London on July 1st.

Would you like to see Asuka have a lengthy reign as the Women's Champion on the blue brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

