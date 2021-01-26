Bret Hart's honest opinions about Sting and the Scorpion Deathlock revealed (Exclusive) 

Bret Hart's Sharpshooter or Sting's Scorpion Deathlock- whatever you want to call it, will forever be remembered as an iconic submission move in WWE and pro wrestling history. Sting and Bret Hart popularized the maneuver, and there have been several debates about the submission hold over the years.

Ever thought about Bret Hart's opinions about Sting using the move? Well, Natalya was asked the question by Riju Dasgupta during an exclusive SK Wrestling interview to promote WWE's Superstar Spectacle.

Natalya was quite fascinated by the question, and she recalled that Bret Hart never had anything wrong to say about Sting. Natalya revealed that the Hitman has a lot of respect for Sting and that Bret would have had no problems with the Scorpion Deathlock.

"You know what's funny is that I've never heard Bret say anything but good things about Sting. I know that Bret has so much respect for Sting. So, I think that Bret would probably think like, 'That's cool.' You know, maybe they could have teased like something with them having competed against each other. So, but yeah, I know Bret really likes Sting a lot."

He always says what's on his mind: Natalya on why the fans love Bret Hart

Bret Hart and Natalya.

Bret Hart is a straight shooter, and Natalya believes that the WWE Hall of Famer is loved because he doesn't sugarcoat his statements. Natalya felt that Bret Hart might not always be politically right, but the former WWE Champion is still honest, which is appreciated by the fans.

"And, you know the Hitman, one thing we can all agree on the Hitman is that he always shoots straight. He always says what's on his mind. What's in his heart and it might not always be politically correct, but Bret Hart always is very real. He is very much about integrity. And I think that's why people love him so much because he doesn't sugarcoat anything, but he loves Sting; I know that."

While Natalya shared her WWE Superstar Spectacle experiences during the interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion also provided some interesting Royal Rumble predictions that are bound to turn a few heads.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

