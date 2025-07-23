Natalya reveals new name ahead of major match outside WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya revealed a new name on social media today ahead of a major match outside the company. The former champion is currently not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam 2025.Natalya will be squaring off against Masha Clamovich at Bloodsport XIV on August 2. Ahead of the match, the veteran sent a message to Slamovich, noting that she was going to experience the &quot;Low Key Legend&quot; at Bloodsport. She also changed her profile name on X/Twitter to &quot;lowkey legend,&quot; as seen in the post below.&quot;Masha, at 16 you stood with me as a fan in this photo. Years later you trained beside me as a killer in my gym. But come Bloodsport, I promise you’re going to suffer under Nattie in that ring. For years you’ve seen Natalya, but on Aug 2nd, you’re going to experience the Low Key Legend,&quot; she wrote.Natalya competed in the Battle Royal earlier this month at Evolution, but Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious to earn a title shot at Clash in Paris.Natalya invites a former WWE star to come train with herWWE RAW star Natalya recently invited Saraya, formerly known as Paige in World Wrestling Entertainment, to come and train with her.Saraya spent some time in All Elite Wrestling, but her time in the promotion came to an end earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 43-year-old shared that she had been speaking with the Anti-Diva and invited the former Divas Champion to train with her. She added that she would love to get in the ring with the 32-year-old down the line.&quot;Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her.&quot; [From 03:12 onwards]You can check out the full interview in the video below:It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The BOAT on WWE television in the months ahead.