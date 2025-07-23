  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Natalya reveals new name ahead of major match outside WWE

Natalya reveals new name ahead of major match outside WWE

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 23, 2025 19:56 GMT
The veteran is currently on the RAW roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran is currently on the RAW roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Natalya revealed a new name on social media today ahead of a major match outside the company. The former champion is currently not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Natalya will be squaring off against Masha Clamovich at Bloodsport XIV on August 2. Ahead of the match, the veteran sent a message to Slamovich, noting that she was going to experience the "Low Key Legend" at Bloodsport. She also changed her profile name on X/Twitter to "lowkey legend," as seen in the post below.

"Masha, at 16 you stood with me as a fan in this photo. Years later you trained beside me as a killer in my gym. But come Bloodsport, I promise you’re going to suffer under Nattie in that ring. For years you’ve seen Natalya, but on Aug 2nd, you’re going to experience the Low Key Legend," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Natalya competed in the Battle Royal earlier this month at Evolution, but Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious to earn a title shot at Clash in Paris.

Natalya invites a former WWE star to come train with her

WWE RAW star Natalya recently invited Saraya, formerly known as Paige in World Wrestling Entertainment, to come and train with her.

Saraya spent some time in All Elite Wrestling, but her time in the promotion came to an end earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 43-year-old shared that she had been speaking with the Anti-Diva and invited the former Divas Champion to train with her. She added that she would love to get in the ring with the 32-year-old down the line.

Ad
"Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her." [From 03:12 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The BOAT on WWE television in the months ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications