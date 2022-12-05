Natalya reveals new project with Bret Hart

Natalya and her uncle Bret Hart are both members of The Hart family dynasty. It appears that the two wrestling superstars are collaborating on an upcoming project together.

The SmackDown star is currently off-screen in WWE and has been recovering from a recent injury. The former champion suffered a broken nose during an attack by Shayna Baszler and has recently undergone surgery. She has shared updates with fans regarding her recovery and has posted photos from her hospital bed.

Natalya has revealed that she and her uncle Bret 'The Hitman' Hart are working on an upcoming project together. Despite remaining tight-lipped on the finer details of their project, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared the following statement to Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her uncle:

"When Harts & Neidharts get together- there’s always a few headlocks involved (and we will wrestle anywhere!!!) ... We’re up to something fun! Stay tuned!! @brethitmanhart @wwe"

Fellow SmackDown superstar Liv Morgan reacted to the news on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women's Champion commented on the post:

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh"

The duo to celebrate the announcement

Bret Hart wrestled in his final WWE match in 2010. He has since made sporadic appearances for the company in non-wrestling roles. One notable time included being in the corner for his niece Natalya for her NXT Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair in 2014.

Missed the latest Smackdown results? Check them out here.

Natalya recently commented on a potential return of a popular Premium Live Event

In 2018, WWE held the first - and only - edition of Evolution. Evolution was WWE's first-ever All Women's Premium Live Event. Ronda Rousey defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in the main event.

In regards to a potential second edition of Evolution, Natalya said the following:

"I definitely see Stephanie [McMahon] wanting to do more with women’s wrestling. Stephanie has always wanted women to have more representation, she doesn't want a show where it's like, okay we have 75% male matches and we've got 25% women's matches. She wants a show where it's half men and half women, she wants equality for women in WWE, she has been very vocal about it and it's really, really cool," [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

At the event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion teamed up with Sasha Banks and Bayley to take on The Riott Squad.

Are you excited to see Natalya and Bret Hart team up on a new project? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes