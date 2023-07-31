Natalya says 47-year-old is the Jennifer Lopez of WWE (Exclusive)

Natalya is one of the most experienced superstars in WWE's women's division. In an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts broke character to praise Trish Stratus for looking so good at the age of 47.

In April, Stratus teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39 after coming out of retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel shortly after WrestleMania before forming a new alliance with Zoey Stark.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya compared Stratus to 54-year-old American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez:

"Trish coming back into WWE, she's like the Jennifer Lopez of WWE. She gets better with time. She looks better now at 47 than she did 20 years ago. I see Trish backstage and I'm like, 'How did Trish Stratus reverse age?' She looks so good, and she looks more fit than ever. She looks refreshed and rejuvenated and young. I'm like, 'Damn, tell me your beauty secrets.'" [6:54 – 7:18]

Why Trish Stratus impresses Natalya so much

While most legends return to WWE as fan favorites, Trish Stratus has embraced her bad side over the last few months. Since returning, the former Women's Champion has made it her mission to make fellow wrestlers thank her for paving the way for the current generation.

Natalya believes Stratus has proven she can perform equally as well whether she portrays a babyface or heel:

"Trish can always diversify. She's exciting as a babyface, she's exciting as a bad girl, and she looks better than ever. It's funny because so many people, even when I was in my 30s, people would be like, 'How much longer do you wanna do this?' I would be like, 'Hey, guys, half the men in our company are in their mid-40s. So, when I'm in my mid-30s and you're making me feel old…' Sometimes I'd be like, 'Wait, am I old?!'" [6:28 – 6:53]

Stratus is expected to continue her rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW heading into SummerSlam this weekend.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5.

