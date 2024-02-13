Natalya sends heartfelt message to former champion

Natalya delivered a heartwarming message to a former champion on social media. She reminisced about their rivalry and their best match together. The star in question is Nikki Garcia (fka Nikki Bella).

The Queen of Harts has had many memorable foes during her long WWE career. She has been rivals with superstars such as Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres, Kaitlyn, AJ Lee, The Bella Twins, Paige, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks.

The 41-year-old veteran is a one-time Women's Champion, a one-time Divas Champion, and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She was also named one of the 50 greatest WWE female superstars of all time back in 2021.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Natalya shared a video featuring her match with Nikki Bella at Elimination Chamber 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. She sent a heartfelt message to the former superstar, who cannot believe that the match happened seven years ago.

The two superstars were in a heated rivalry at the time, and their match at Elimination Chamber lasted for around 13 minutes. However, the bout ended in a double count-out.

"I loved our rivalry together!!!!! And this match!!! One of my favorites in my career," Natalya wrote.

Photo: @natbynature on Instagram.

The feud would culminate in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the Feb. 21 episode of SmackDown. Nattie would beat Nikki Bella after interference by Maryse. It set up the mixed tag team match between John Cena and Nikki against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

Natalya's advice to up-and-coming WWE Superstars

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya offered advice to up-and-coming WWE Superstars such as Jade Cargill. She wants them to take it slow and not rush into anything, which are wise words coming from a 24-year wrestling veteran.

"I think for anybody that's in this, whether it's Jade, whether it's somebody from NXT, whether it's a returning superstar, whether it's a legend or whether it's myself, I think the biggest and best piece of advice I can give is to take this one day at a time," she said. "It's a marathon, not a sprint. Because it's ever-changing. Every single day is ever-changing." [1:54 onwards]

Natalya is a grizzled in-ring veteran nowadays, but she still seems to have plenty of gas in the tank and can often be seen putting on acclaimed performances in the ring.

