Natalya sends honest message to former rival ahead of WWE RAW

Natalya has feuded with the best WWE have offered over the years and she stays on friendly terms with many former rivals. The veteran just came clean to a longtime partner and opponent.

WWE held a Trick Or Street Fight on the October 30, 2023 edition of RAW. The match went just over five minutes and saw interference by Piper Niven and Nikki Cross. The match included several foreign objects - pie, candy corn kendo sticks, tables, bobbing for apples, and pumpkins, among other items. Chelsea Green ended up pinning Natalya with the Unprettier after an assist by Niven.

Natalya re-posted a clip from the Trick Or Street Fight to her Instagram Stories today, which shows The Hot Mess getting dunked in the apple barrel. The Queen of Harts then made an honest admission, in the caption.

"I enjoyed this more than I can say @chelseaagreen [apple emoji]," Natalya wrote.

The former Laurel Van Ness has not responded to the message as of this writing. The most recent Natalya vs. Green match took place just this month. The March 14 edition of Main Event was headlined by Green defeating Natalya in just over eight minutes.

Natalya praises former WWE Superstar

Dana Brooke spent ten years with WWE before being released last September due to budget cuts.

The 15-time 24/7 Champion came from a background of fitness and bodybuilding and was a pro wrestling rookie when she signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. She is now moving forward with her career and is billed as Ash By Elegance in TNA.

A clip made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) this week showing how Ash landed a Swanton Bomb on Impact. Natalya re-tweeted the clip and gave an endorsement to her friend and former tag team partner.

"Your Swanton Bomb is [fire emoji] @Ashamae_Sebera! Proud of you!," Natalya wrote.

Ash debuted for TNA in late January and made her in-ring debut with a win over Savannah Thorne. Since then she's defeated Angel Blue and Seleziya Sparx. The last match with her former employer was a loss to Lyra Valkyria on the September 10, 2023 edition of NXT.

