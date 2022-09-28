"You never forget your roots" - WWE SmackDown Superstar sends a heartfelt message to The Rock 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently sent a heartwarming message to The Rock via Twitter after the latter shared a video of himself meeting a fan.

The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, with several big-ticket projects in the pipeline. Despite having a packed schedule, the WWE legend always makes it a point to meet and talk to his fans regularly, which is one of the reasons for his immense popularity.

Recently, a video of The Rock interacting with a fan who waited for two hours to meet him began circulating on the internet. Johnson also shared the video via his Twitter account, in the comments section of which Natalya dropped a message.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote that the WWE legend was the "best" and that he never forgets his humble "roots."

"You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever," tweeted Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever. @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever.

The Rock could soon be back in WWE

While his Hollywood projects have kept him busy, it could only be a matter of time before Johnson returns to WWE. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing him step inside the squared circle with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has also reported that The Brahma Bull could be slated to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. He added that a match between the cousins is "100 percent" the plan, and it would happen if The Rock isn't too busy.

As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rock return to confront his cousin sometime soon and set up a mammoth clash at WrestleMania 39 for the Universal Championship. The match doesn't only promise to be a massive box-office attraction but could elevate Reigns' stature to unforeseen levels if he wins.

