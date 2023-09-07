Natalya shares heartwarming childhood story about Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still reeling from Bray Wyatt's untimely death back on August 24. Natalya remembered the former WWE champion and shared a touching story about their childhood.

Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 due to cardiac arrest. Tributes poured in from friends, wrestlers, and fans around the world. WWE honored him, as well as Terry Funk, in a special tribute show on SmackDown.

Two weeks after his death, Natalya shared a couple of pictures from Wyatt's childhood. She also told a story about a young Bray dressing up as Batman for Halloween.

"Windham was only one month old in this picture when his parents brought him over to our house to proudly show my mom and dad their new baby," Natalya wrote. "I was five years old. Years later, we would go 'trick or treating' together in our neighborhood. Windham dressed up as Batman. It's surreal to think about Windham being gone but I'm so proud to have known him. More than what he contributed to the wrestling business (which was massive), he was a great person. We will never forget you."

The first image shows Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, holding him as a baby. The second was taken at Halloween with Bray, Natalya, Kristen (Muffy) Neidhart, and Harry and Georgia Smith.

Bray Wyatt's WWE career

Windham Rotunda, famously known as Bray Wyatt, was born into a famed wrestling family. He signed with WWE in 2009 and began training at Florida Championship Wrestling with future stars such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and The Usos.

Wyatt made his main roster debut as Husky Harris in the second season of NXT. He joined the Nexus but was later sent back to FCW. He worked on his craft even more and created the "Bray Wyatt" character along with The Wyatt Family.

They made their main roster debut in July 2012, and the rest is history. Wyatt won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He also introduced several characters from his creative mind, such as The Fiend, Uncle Howdy, and his Firefly Funhouse character.

