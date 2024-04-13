Natalya shares heartwarming gesture ahead of WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of WWE's most beloved superstars. The 24-year veteran often communicates with fans on social media, and her latest gesture is one of the biggest and more touching gestures she's made.

A tornado with 140 mph winds left widespread damage in Southeast Louisiana earlier this week. A member of the WWE Universe has been sharing photos and details on how her apartment was destroyed. She tagged Cody Rhodes, noting that she was able to grab a Rhodes hoodie when allowed back in to quickly grab clothes. She also tagged Natalya when commenting on how she could not find her t-shirt with The Queen of Harts' signature on it.

Natalya took to X today to respond to the fan. She offered to send a new autographed t-shirt, and asked the woman to send her address via direct message.

"I'll send your a new one... DM me your address [red heart emoji]," Natalya wrote to the fan.

The American Nightmare has not publicly responded to the fan as of this writing. Natalya has worked mostly NXT and Main Event matches as of late, which is especially interesting due to the major backstage update on her WWE future that just leaked earlier this evening.

Natalya reacts to WWE NXT loss with praise

Natalya is the only female graduate of the legendary Hart Family Dungeon, and that is part of why many consider her to be one of the most well-rounded women's wrestlers.

The BOAT began wrestling around 2000, and then signed her first WWE contract on January 5, 2007. She has been with the promotion ever since - through OVW and DSW, FCW and NXT, the Divas era, the Women's Revolution, and so on. After being gone from the developmental brand for nearly a decade, Natalya returned to WWE NXT for a two-month run and feuded with Cora Jade coming out of WrestleMania 38 in 2022, and just returned to the brand in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 with an Open Challenge win over Lola Vice.

Tuesday's episode saw Roxanne Perez defend the NXT Women's Championship against The Queen of Harts, in her first title defense match since winning the strap from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 this past Saturday. Natalya took to X today to respond to a bold statement from a fan who said Natalya vs. Perez was the best wrestling match on American TV this week.

"Very proud of that match with Roxanne. I respect her passion," Natalya wrote.

Perez made her red brand debut on the RAW after WrestleMania special, defeating Indi Hartwell in a non-title match just two days after her Stand & Deliver win. Besides the Battle Royal on February 19, Natalya's last RAW match came on January 29 as she and Tegan Nox were defeated by The Kabuki Warriors.

