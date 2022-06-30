Natalya and her sister mock WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

The build-up to the title match has gotten personal as of late, with the two superstars trading personal insults on social media. Rousey poked fun at Natalya's YouTube channel with her sister and referred to it as a "discount OnlyFans".

The former WWE Women's Champion even cosplayed as Rousey on last week's episode of SmackDown and wheeled a stroller down to the ring. Rousey has become increasingly harsh with her remarks towards Nattie and the women's locker room as a whole.

The three-time Divas Champion also responded, noting that Rousey wouldn't know anything about the atmosphere in the locker room because she never leaves her private bus. She continued to mock Ronda Rousey today on social media and posted a new poolside photo with her sister. The two are also enjoying cupcakes in the photo. She has since made the photo her profile image on Twitter.

Wrestling fans react to Natalya's photo

It appears that fans are torn in regards to the feud between Nattie and Ronda Rousey. One fan posted a video of the SmackDown star giving a lecture about revealing clothing on an episode of Total Divas.

Impact star Jordynne Grace said that they should drop a link to Jenni's OnlyFans account.

The majority of wrestling fans complimented the photo and wished her well in her title match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank.

