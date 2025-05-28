Natalya teases special appearance for WWE championship showdown

The WWE Universe holds Natalya in high regard as one of the longest-tenured superstars on the roster. The history-making Canadian grappler has had just three title reigns in World Wrestling Entertainment, but has arguably led a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Now Natalya may have her eye on a special championship set to be unveiled.

The Queen of Harts has found major success in her 25th year as a pro wrestler. WWE recently allowed Natalya to work NWA and GCW events, while she's also worked more with younger talents behind the scenes. The daughter of Jim Neidhart is getting involved in more happenings outside of the main roster as she just teased an appearance at Wednesday's special edition of WWE EVOLVE.

Triple H is set to crown the inaugural EVOLVE Women's Champion on Wednesday's episode with a Fatal Four-Way featuring Wendy Choo, Kylie Rae, Kendal Grey, and Kali Armstrong. Natalya took to X tonight to tease an appearance, perhaps to help crown the champion or challenge them.

"Tomorrow is a big night for Evolve because the first Evolve Womens Champion will be crowned. And I might just drop in... @Tubi [black heart emoji]," Natalya wrote.

Lince Dorado, a former RAW Superstar and current coach/talent in NXT, will also be in action on EVOLVE this week. The former 24/7 Champion will compete in a Triple Threat with Jackson Drake and Jordan Oasis. Tubi airs one-hour EVOLVE episodes every Wednesday after they are taped ahead of time at the Performance Center with NXT.

WWE Superstars celebrate Natalya's birthday

The wrestling world is celebrating Natalya's 43rd birthday on May 27. Tyson Kidd took to Instagram to share a loving message for his wife, which included several photos.

Seen below, The Queen of Harts revealed on Instagram how Bayley brought her a birthday cake.

Kidd praised his wife as the most amazing person he's ever known. The Workhorse and The Anvilette currently train various talents from around the wrestling world at The Dungeon 2.0, while Kidd also works as a WWE producer.

