Major update on Natalya’s WWE future following recent RAW hiatus - Reports

WWE is heading into one of its busiest summers ever as rising superstars and established veterans battle for opportunities. Natalya is one of the longest-tenured superstars on the roster, and that has not stopped her from creating her own career resurgence this year. Sources have provided updates on Natalya's status and future following two high-profile matches and her RAW return.

The Queen of Harts impressed many in her NWA debut earlier this month at The Crockett Cup PPV. Live from the former ECW Arena, Natalya was defeated by Kenzie Paige with the World Women's Championship on the line. The 42-year-old veteran tangled with the 23-year-old rising star at the 2300 Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 800. This was Natalya's second non-WWE match this year as she worked Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, promoted by GCW. Natalya defeated Miyu Yamashita at the event during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Natalya returned to the WWE ring for her first RAW match of 2025 last week. She was pinned by Roxanne Perez in the Money in the Bank qualifier that included Becky Lynch. Fightful Select notes that the Natalya vs. Paige title match was received really well, and how World Wrestling Entertainment books the Canadian Superstar will likely influence how she moves forward in her 25-year career.

Regarding Natalya's future, it was noted that she is clearly trying to make some points with her outside bookings, and actually is making those points so far. It was also speculated that if WWE doesn't book Stu Hart's granddaughter in an effective way moving forward, she'll likely continue pushing for these sorts of bookings.

Natalya's National Wrestling Alliance debut is expected to air on a future episode of NWA Powerrr, but this latest update noted that it's not clear if it will broadcast the same way as standard bouts due to initial limitations on how NWA could disseminate the content, apparently put in place by WWE.

Natalya trains WWE RAW Superstars

Natalya and Tyson Kidd have trained various wrestlers from World Wrestling Entertainment and beyond in recent years at The Dungeon 2.0. After Maxxine Dupri's recent Speed and Main Event losses to Ivy Nile, Natalya offered to get hands-on with the Alpha Academy duo, and she shared footage on Instagram.

"I love passing on my Dungeon knowledge to @maxxinedupri and @realtozawa! Both are learning, growing and really blossoming every day. [rose emoji]," Natalya wrote with the video below.

Natalya and Dupri have formed an on-screen duo as of late, wearing matching gear and doing photo shoots together. They teamed up before WrestleMania 41 in the #1 contender's Gauntlet to determine the challengers for The Judgment Day.

