Maxxine Dupri fires shots at WWE RAW star following recent confrontation

This week's WWE RAW featured a surprising backstage confrontation featuring female tag teams. Now Maxxine Dupri is firing shots back at a veteran star.

The Alpha Academy member recently made headlines for a video that showed her getting booed and the massive industry support that came next. On Monday's RAW, a frustrated Candice LeRae was venting over when she will be handed her spot on the WWE ladder. Dupri offered encouraging words of support, but The Poison Pixie dismissed her and said she didn't need a "pity party" from someone with just three matches and who couldn't even lace her boots. Indi Hartwell finally stepped in and apologized.

Dupri, who has actually wrestled 12 matches since her July 2023 in-ring debut, took to Instagram recently and posted three new photos from backstage at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. The 26-year-old captioned the photos with an apparent jab at LeRae.

"not pictured: my perfectly laced up boots [face with rolling eyes emoji]," she wrote.

The former Maximum Male Models valet and the wife of Johnny Gargano have never wrestled each other in singles action. However, they have been in the same bout.

Besides the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and the Last Chance Battle Royal on February 19, LeRae and Dupri shared the ring on the November 20, 2023, episode in a multi-team Fatal Four Way bout.

Tegan Nox and Natalya won by defeating Dupri and Ivy Nile, LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Is Maxxine Dupri interested in joining another group of WWE Superstars?

Alpha Academy is one of WWE's fan-favorite factions. The group features Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa.

The group was a heel duo when Otis flirted with a jump to Maximum Male Models, but this led to Dupri leaving the group to join the Olympic wrestler and Blue Collar Solid last May. Alpha Academy's babyface turn then picked up, and weeks later the former NFL cheerleader made her in-ring debut in a six-person tag team win over The Viking Raiders and Valhalla.

Imperium eventually feuded with Alpha Academy, and there were rumors of Dupri joining Gunther and his henchmen. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Dupri quickly dismissed the idea of joining Imperium. The former NBA dancer declared "Alpha Academy 4 Life."

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh [gags]. No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die," she said. [From 1:30 onwards]

Alpha Academy has worked just one more six-person tag team match since last July. The December 5 WWE NXT saw Dupri, Gable, and Otis defeat Lash Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah.

